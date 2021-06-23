Zimbabwe: Chibuku Super Cup Returns As Govt Okays Sports Resumption

THE Chibuku Super Cup is expected to resume this weekend after the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) gave the green light for football and nine other sporting disciplines which include rugby and cricket to resume competitions.

The season opening Chibuku Super Cup was halted at the halfway mark after a fresh ban on all sporting activities was put into effect by the SRC almost two weeks ago.

This followed government's ban on all gatherings in the wake of a Covid-19 third wave scare.

The prestigious cup competition, which is this year being played in a different format as part of the measures put in place to comply with strict Covid-19 prevention protocols, will now resume with matches expected to be scheduled for this weekend.

The SRC confirmed this in a statement while also giving ZIFA the green light to begin their training camp for the COSAFA Cup to be held in South Africa early next month.

Other sports associations that have been given the green light to resume include Zimbabwe Cricket, who are set to host Bangladesh in Harare and Zimbabwe Rugby Union, who are bracing for the Sables' participation in the first phase of World Cup qualifiers in Tunisia.

"The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) is pleased to inform the public that nine sports codes have been granted an exemption to resume specific activities in order to fulfil critical international and domestic tournaments," Zimbabwe's sports regulatory body said in a statement.

"The relevant NSA's (National Sports Associations) are being informed in writing by the SRC.

"These approvals include fixtures related to national teams from the Zimbabwe Rugby Union and Zimbabwe Cricket.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association has also been granted authority to resume the Chibuku Super Cup League games and to undertake training camps for the national football teams in preparation for their participation in the COSAFA Cup in July 2021."

The SRC also approved the Zimbabwe 15s rugby (Sables) team to travel to Portugal for international friendly matches on June 28 and July 3 ahead of their participation in the Rugby Africa Cup qualifying tournament in Tunisia from July 8 to 19.

The Zimbabwe 15s Rugby (Sables Women's) team is also expected to travel to Uganda for international test matches against Uganda from the 14th to the 18th of July 2021.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Cricket has also been given the green light to host Bangladesh men's cricket team as originally scheduled from July 7 to 27.