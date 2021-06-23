Kenya: Government Announces Road Closures Ahead of Safari Rally

Several major roads will be closed ahead of the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally slated for this week.

In a Gazette notice signed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, the public roads will be closed for all commercial vehicles weighing above three tonnes.

The move, he noted, was aimed at guaranteeing safe and secure operations of the WRC event.

The affected highways include, Eldoret-Nakuru highway, with the close-off point being Eldoret.

The road will be closed on Thursday June 24, 2021 between midnight and 7pm. Other closed roads included Kericho -Nakuru highway, with close-off point being Kericho on Friday between midnight and 7pm.

On Saturday, the Nyahururu-Nakuru highway will also be closed, with close -off point being Nyahururu with closure time being within the same hours.

On Sunday, two major roads will be closed that will include Mombasa-Nairobi-Maai -Mahiu-Naivasha highway, with the road being closed at Mlolongo.

The other affected road include Narok-Maai Mahiu which will be closed at Suswa.

"After 6:00 am heavy commercial vehicles weighing three tonnes and above will be required to park at the nearest designated parking and await the above road opening," read the gazette notice.

The Kikopey-Elementaita village road will also be closed on Friday and also on Saturday between 2pm and 6pm on each of the days.