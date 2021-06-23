Namibia Dairies and Nafau Sign Recognition Agreement

Namibia Dairies, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, and the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (NAFAU) have confirmed the signing of a new recognition and procedural agreement, effective 1 April 2021.

This means that NAFAU has gained the required 50% +1 members and is now being recognised as the exclusive bargaining agent in Namibia Dairies, as it conforms to the provisions of the Labour Act.

Namibia Dairies managing director, Leonie Prinsloo, said: "It is with great excitement that we embark on this journey with NAFAU, which is no stranger to the O&L Group. This is also a reflection of a new season that defines our purpose of "creating a future, enhancing life" through positive and inspiring engagement with our employees and NAFAU aimed at amicable discussions and opportunities going forward.

We are confident that this agreement will cement the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship as it recognises and acknowledges that sound and equitable relationships between employer and employees are essential for the promotion of goodwill, productivity and economic well-being of our employees while it also regulates the communication and negotiations between Namibia Dairies and NAFAU".

"The recognition and procedural agreement will pave the way for workers to be represented equitably and allow the union to provide a meaningful service to its members. I am, thus, pleased to sign the agreement on behalf of the union and its members and look forward to support the company with all its endeavours in accordance with the recognition agreement," said NAFAU representative and regional co-ordinator for the central region Simon Muukapo.

"In line with the O&L Group's objective of being a 'great place to work', it is important that employees come to work highly inspired and stimulated as the company constantly aspires to create a positive environment where employees' full potential are unlocked to thrive in breakthrough and be the best versions of themselves," Prinsloo concluded.