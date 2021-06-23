Namibia: Govt Ramps Up Oxygen Supply

23 June 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Government has scaled up its efforts to procure sufficient medical oxygen in order to meet the growing demand in local hospitals as Covid-19 new infections continue to rise sharply across the country.

President Hage Geingob yesterday also said the Cabinet at its meeting yesterday discussed the issue of life-saving oxygen in local hospitals, prompting him to inspect the oxygen storage facilities at the Katutura state hospital yesterday to acquaint himself with the

situation.

At the Katutura hospital, a 20-ton tank was commissioned by Afrox last week and has been used to supply oxygen to Covid-19 patients hospitalised at the 74-bed isolation ward at the hospital.

Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula yesterday also announced a 21-ton oxygen storage tank has also been procured from South Africa and will arrive in the country soon.

"For the next few days, the issue of oxygen problem will not be there anymore because these trucks will be delivering on a weekly basis," he said.

"Let us not always work towards solving a problem in the hospital. Let us work on solving the problem before it reaches the hospital. It is difficult to deal with and very expensive."

African Gas Solutions has also built an oxygen storage tank at a cost of N$2.8 million, which was paid by the Social Security Commission. The tank will provide 370 litres of oxygen per minute to the Windhoek Central Hospital's Covid-19 ward. Shangula also announced government was doing everything possible to ensure more beds become available to accommodate patients requiring hospitalisation across the country. Shangula said the ministry has created additional capacity, which will see another 200 beds made available throughout the country. This includes a 40-bed tent hospital at the Katutura hospital. "At the moment, we are creating another 40 beds in Oshakati. Onandjokwe has already the building which is just being furnished. Rundu has 20 ICU beds for Covid-19. We are also looking at Keetmanshoop. The coastal towns in terms of beds is not much of a concern at the moment," said Shangula. The old Namibia Institute for Pathology (NIP) building is also being turned into an isolation facility to treat Covid-19 patients. Work on the building already started on 8 June.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X