Tanzania: Towards Transformation - Yanga to Amend Constitution

23 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

YOUNG Africans said minor amendments to their existing constitution will be made during the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to accommodate transformation requirements.

Yanga will hold its general meeting on June 27th this year at DYCCC hall located at Chang'ombe in Dar es Salaam where 12 agendas are expected to be discussed by active members of the club.

Clarifying on this yesterday was a member of Yanga's transition committee Hersi Said, who made it clear that only few adjustments will be made to the existing document.

"We are not going to change the entire constitution of the club but rather few clauses will be altered in order to suit the changes, which will be brought when embracing transformation.

"Since we want to bring changes in the way our club runs in order to go abreast with the current world, we cannot accomplish that target using the existing constitution, hence the reason we want to make slight changes," he said.

According to him, the transformation channel that Yanga has chosen is to let 51 per cent of shares of the club being owned by members, while the remaining 49 per cent stake will be shared among the investors.

He added that transformation procedures will also touch on the restructuring of the administration, so that investors should also have their part in the administration section.

"We will have three key areas of concentration with the first one being the club itself, which will have general meetings, executive committee, president of the club, administrative committee and members of the club.

"In between, we will have a company responsible to connect the club and investors which will have a board of nine members, five of them will be from the club, while the remaining four will come from the investors' side.

"Under the board, there will be Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and below him, all other departments of the club will be accommodated," Hersi narrated.

He continued: "The third part we are changing to suit transformation demands is fans engagement. Our constitution recognises members but from what we learnt from LaLiga, fans should also be included in the constitution.

"The difference between members and supporters is that a member will have the right to vote and be voted while a supporter will not have voting rights other than loving the team for his or her best interest," he said.

