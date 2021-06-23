Tanzania: Dar Takes Umisseta Games By Storm

AS the Inter - Secondary Schools Games (Umisseta) rages on, Dar es Salaam region continue to excel in after emerging victorious in various games staged in Mtwara region.

In yesterday's games played at Mtwara Teachers College grounds, Dar es Salaam won in volleyball for both boys and girls categories, beating Iringa and Kigoma regions by three straight sets respectively.

In basketball for girls' category, Dar es Salaam overpowered the hosts Mtwara after registering a massive 93-0 win, while Kilimanjaro won against Simiyu by 58-02. In another match, Mwanza saw-off Ruvuma by 43-16 win.

For boys discipline, Shinyanga beat Njombe 103 -14, Rukwa beat Kigoma (30 -17) and Kilimanjaro lost to Tabora by 24 -27.

In volleyball for boys' category, Singida and Simiyu won their games against Ruvuma and Pemba by 3-0 sets respectively, while Shinyanga lost to hosts Mtwara by 3-2 sets. In another match, Lindi won 3-1 sets against Kagera, while Njombe and Geita won by 3-1 sets against Morogoro and Katavi respectively.

In the opening day of the event on Monday, Dar es Salaam region kicked off their campaign on the right footing, following their 2-0 victory over Kigoma. Winners' goals were netted by Juma Ahmad and Ibrahim Hussein.

Speaking after the game Dar coach Abel Mtweve commended his players for putting up and impressive performance.

On his part Kigoma's team coach, Waziri Mbugi, said their opponents were a better side technically and dominated the midfield, therefore making his boys struggled in the game especially in one on one situation.

In other matches held in the opening day, defending champions in football category, Ruvuma region were held to a 1-1 draw by Coast region, Katavi and Kilimanjaro thumped Morogoro and Mbeya 2-0 respectively.

Rukwa battled to a barren draw against Mwanza, same as Pemba and hosts Mtwara, while Singida and Geita lost to Manyara and Kagera 1-0 respectively. Lindi lost to Simiyu 2-1, whereas Unguja were held by Tanga to a 1-1 draw.

In netball, Dar won 22-11goals against Mbeya, Mwanza thumped Lindi 48-2 goals, while Morogoro beat Geita 42-18 and Mara defeated Tanga 21-5 goals.

In volleyball, Lindi lost to Tabora by 3-1 sets, Mbeya, Tanga and Kilimanjaro won their games by 3-0 sets against Simiyu, Singida and Songwe respectively.