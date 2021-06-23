Tanzania: PM Urges Diligence in Public Service

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has demanded timely and efficient service delivery among public servants to meet the expectations of citizens.

Premier Majaliwa was speaking at the swearing-in of newly-appointed Tabora Regional Commissioner, Dr Batilda Buriani and Shinyanga Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Zuwena Jiri.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan administered the oath of office to the two regional leaders at the Chamwino StatHouse in Dodoma yesterday.

The Head of State appointed the duo recently during minor changes in positions of RCs and RAS, in which the president revoked the appointment of the former Mwanza RC Albert Chalamila who was immediately replaced by Eng Robert Gabriel who was Mara Regional Commissioner.

President Samia eventually transferred the then Tabora RC Ally Hapi to Mara, with Dr Buriani, who had briefly served as the RAS for Shinyanga Region, promoted to the post of Tabora Regional Commissioner.

In the changes, Ms Jiri, formerly the District Administrative Secretary (DAS) for Simanjiro, in Manyara region, was promoted to the RAS position in Shinyanga.

Mr Majaliwa instructed the presidential appointees to closely supervise civil servants in their areas of jurisdiction to ensure that they serve the public diligently.

"You also have to ensure your subordinates properly supervise spending of financial resources that are disbursed for development projects in your respective areas of administrations," he said.

The money, he said should be channeled to the intended projects for effective implementation of the development strategies.

Earlier, the Minister of State, President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government, Ms Ummy Mwalimu asked the new Tabora RC to supervise government revenues in the region, saying there are some districts that failed short of meeting their collection targets.

She equally instructed the top officials to ensure revenue collections in their regions are being spent on serving Wananchi by channeling the money in development projects, especially on social services delivery.

"Going forward, we would suggest stern measures against District Executive Directors (DEDs) who fail to allocate development budget for social services in their areas," she said, tasking the Shinyanga RAS to effectively supervise spending of public funds.