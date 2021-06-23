Tanzania: Kagera RC Warns Residents Not to Relax On Covid-19

23 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC), Major Gen Charles Mbuge has appealed to residents not to relax on Covid-19 and should take necessary precautions including wearing masks, use of sanitizers and hand washing with soap and running water.

Equally, he directed authorities in all the eight Councils to ensure that public places including markets, schools, churches and mosques are equipped with sanitizers and running water.

The Director of Prevention from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Leonard Subi told reporters recently that the number of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 has been increasing for the past five weeks, including neighboring countries, and that infections have doubled compared to the second wave.

Dr Subi however did not mention any numbers of those that have been diagnosed in Tanzania so far.

"The ministry reminds all citizens not to ignore Covid19. The Ministry has begun to see indications of the occurrence of the third wave of Covid-19. This is due to the monitoring reports of the disease being carried out by the ministry and the interaction between our people and other nations," he said.

The Health ministry also directed all government authorities to ensure that the wearing masks, washing hands with running water and soap or use of sanitizers are observed.

