Tanzania: Govt Motivates Kabaddi Teams Ahead of Africa Meet

THE government has challenged national kabaddi teams to win the forthcoming Africa Kabaddi Championship for the country honours.

Speaking during her visit to the teams' residential camp in Kigamboni, Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Paulina Gekul said that it was honours for the county to host such prestigious continental championship and that it will good for the local girls and boys to show up their prowess.

She said that the government is throwing its weight to support the team, while also urging Tanzanians to rally behind the team.

"The government is very keen to support sporting events that is the reason why we have come up with tax exemption on artificial grass and several other efforts to help athletes, musicians and artistes to excel," she said.

She urged the Kabaddi body to promote the sport at school level, thanking the ministry of President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) Ministry for the inclusion of the sport in schools.

She also urged other organs to use the forthcoming events seriously, as a platform to promote the country's tourism sector.

Earlier, before welcoming the minister the Tanzania Kabaddi Association's Chairman Nyoni Abdallah thanked the minister for her visit to the teams' camp and called upon well-wishers, individuals, companies and institutions to support the sport.

The teams for men and women are preparing for the forthcoming Africa Kabaddi Championship to be held at Ubungo Plaza in Dar es Salaam from June 29 to July 5 this year.

The teams recently received sports kits ahead of the first ever African Championship.

The handing over of the 30 pairs of shoes took place yesterday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium during a seminar for journalists from different media houses to aim at equipping them with skills on the rules and regulation governing the sport, which is not very popular in the country.

The teams are sponsored by among others, Demeter Insurance and Motisun, producers of Sayona drink.

Adarsh Sharma, Demeter's managing director was also in attendance during the minister's visit to the camp and was hailed for his continued support as the sport's patron.

Earlier, Alex Nkenyenge, who is an Assistant Sports Director, thanked the well-wishers, calling upon individuals, other firms, companies and institutions to support the sport that promotes the country.