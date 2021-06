Tunis/Tunisia — COVID-19 claimed the lives of 6 more patients in the governorate of Sousse over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 865, according to the updated figures of the local health directorate.

248 further infections were reported, 92 of which in Msaken delegation, taking the caseload in the governorate to 26,195, including 23,092 recoveries, the same source specifies.

Besides, 212 patients are now at the region's various hospitals, 44 of whom in IC and 20 under ventilators.