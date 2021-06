Tunis/Tunisia — Four more people died from the coronavirus over the last 24 hours in Sfax, the local health directorate said on Wednesday. A further 59 infections were logged after 325 samples were taken.

The current number of hospitalisations stands at 181, including 29 in ICUs and 40 in private facilities.

The caseload rose to 37,000 infections, including 35,000 recoveries and 1,194 fatalities.