South Africa: Nxesi Launches Employment Centre in Newscatle

In an effort to boost access to employment and labour services in KwaZulu-Natal's Newcastle, Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has opened a Youth Employment Centre while also launching mobile buses.

Speaking at Tuesday's launch, Nxesi said the centre would play a significant role in connecting work seekers to potential employment opportunities in the Amajuba District Municipality, especially the youth.

He added that the centre would also assist jobseekers in developing strategies to search and find jobs and preparing for an interview.

"The youth, as the future of this country, are so important and as a department, we are committed to helping them to access employment opportunities. We are, therefore, urging employers to place their vacancies for free on our Employment Services South Africa (ESSA) online system on www.essa.labour.gov.za so clients can access them," said Minister Nxesi.

In an effort to reach most clients of the department, especially those in rural areas, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has also procured eight mobile buses worth R84 million which were unveiled by the Minister.

"The two buses that were launched today have already hit the road, servicing clients in Amajuba District from 19 June 2021 while the remaining six will be delivered before the end of august 2021," said acting UIF Commissioner, Teboho Thejane.

The buses, which are user-friendly to people living with disabilities, will be used for the provision of essential services of the department, particularly in areas without labour centres. They are equipped with technology, audio, a kitchenette, work stations, generators, LED screens, air-conditioning, staff and public toilets, fire extinguisher, Wi-Fi, and a server that will enable the rendering of all departmental services on wheels.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nxesi and Thejane revealed that the Fund's Labour Activation Programme (LAP), which is aimed at re-integrating the unemployed into the labour market, would continue conducting training programmes to create jobs.

They reiterated that training providers who submit proposals to the department must commit to securing job opportunities for learners before the training programme commences.

The Minister who was accompanied by the Mayor of Amajuba District Municipality, Dr Musa Ngubane also visited eMadadeni Community Hall to assess progress made in the COVID-19 vaccination process around Amajuba District Municipality.