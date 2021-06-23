Zimbabwe: Police Ban Carrying of Traditional Weapons

23 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

POLICE in Mashonaland West province have issued prohibition orders on any traditional weapons that may cause public disorder or breach of peace, in line with Section Two (Four) of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act.

In separate prohibition orders, officer commanding police Makonde district, Chief Superintendent Elliot Magomo and Chegutu district officer commanding, Chief Superintendent Godfrey Muzvondiwa, said the move was necessitated by a wanton increase in the use of such weapons, resulting in death or injury of several people.

The weapons include machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, spears, knives and daggers and have been blamed for the prevalence and sharp increase in murder, armed robbery, assult and rape cases.

"Some areas have been declared no-go areas by these unruly elements and communities are now living in fear of crime as a result of the threat posed by these marauding criminals," said Chief Superintendent Muzvondiwa.

