Zimbabwe: Teenage Hadebe Completes Million Dollar Move to MLS

23 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

ZIMBABWE international Teenage Hadebe has completed the move to the United States Major League Soccer after agreeing on a US$1.65m deal with Dynamo Houston.

The three-year deal was announced by the club's new majority owner, Ted Segal, at a press conference yesterday. Hadebe leaves Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor after spending two years with the Super League team.

His contract in Turkey was supposed to run until June next year but the clubs agreed on the transfer, which will see Hadebe arriving at Dynamo Houston as their third most expensive player in history.

However, the 25-year-old will move to Texas from Yeni Malatyaspor in July after sorting out his work visas.

He had joined Yeni Malatyaspor in July 2019 from South African giants Kaizer Chiefs. During his stint in Turkey, he became a key member of the team, in the last two seasons, and has helped Malatyaspor maintain their Super League status.

Hadebe made 53 league appearances, in two years for the club, and has also played a number of domestic Cup games and in the UEFA Europa League qualifying rounds. In total he featured in 60 games and had two goals and two assists, despite playing as a central defender.

