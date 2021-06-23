Zimbabwe: Kuvimba Mining House Pays U.S.$5,2 Million Dividend

23 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Kuvimba Mining House (KMH) has paid an inaugural US$5.2 million dividend to Government and other local shareholders following a positive performance during the financial year ended 31 March 2021

Government, and various local investment vehicles such as Sovereign Wealth Fund of Zimbabwe, Public Service Pension Management Fund, Deposit Protection Corporation, Insurance and Pensions Commission, Datvest Nominees, and National Venture Capital Company of Zimbabwe owns Kuvimba Mining House Group.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube said the US$5.2 million will be distributed as follows:

Sovereign Wealth Fund of Zimbabwe - US$520,000.00; Public Service Pension Management Fund - US$560,000.00; Deposit Protection Corporation - US$400,000.00; Insurance and Pensions Commission - US$400 000; Datvest Nominees - US$ 1 million; National Venture Capital Company of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd- US$600 000; and Government of Zimbabwe US$1.720 million.

Minister Ncube said since its inception, the company has seen the performance of the underlying mining assets improve significantly.

The company owns and manages three operating gold mines, three non-operating gold mines, various chrome operations, an operating nickel mine as well as an investment in a platinum project.

KMH's portfolio includes; Freda Rebecca Gold Mine, Bindura Nickel Corporation, Shamva Gold Mine, Jena Mine, Elvington Mine, Sandawana, Homestake, Zim Alloys, and an investment in Great Dyke Investments (GDI).

The company employs nearly 4000 workers.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X