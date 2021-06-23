Zimbabwe: 'Mutoriro' Not Classified As Dangerous Drug

23 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

CRYSTAL methamphetamine, commonly referred to as "mutoriro" in street lingo, is not classified as a dangerous drug according to the country's statutes and the State cannot prosecute those found in its possession, a Harare lawyer has argued.

Mr Admire Rubaya said crystal methamphetamine was not listed in the Schedule of Dangerous Drugs Act Chapter (15:02) and it is not an offence to deal in or possess it.

Mr Rubaya argued that crystal meth cannot be classified as a dangerous drug simply because politicians and general members of the public wanted to refer to it as such.

He said the relevant ministry should first specify crystal meth as a dangerous drug in terms of Section 14 of Dangerous Drug Act to criminalise its possession and or dealing in it.

Mr Rubaya raised the argument while notifying the State of his intention to challenge prosecution of Anesha Brenda Gumbo on charges of dealing in crystal methamphetamine.

Gumbo was arrested and placed on remand at Harare Magistrates Court after being found in possession of 98 grammes of crystal meth.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X