Angola: Bissau to Host CPLP Parliamentary Assembly in July

Bissau — The Parliamentary Assembly of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) will be held on 7 and 8 July, in Bissau. This was announced in a statement by the office of Guinea-Bissau Parliament speaker, Cipriano Cassamá.

According to the official note, the Parliamentary Assembly will have as its theme "The business environment and sustainable development in CPLP countries after covid-19".

The theme aims to create a debate among CPLP parliamentarians on a "community issue, both in economic and social terms, in their capacity as representatives of the best interests of the populations", the statement said.

During the event, Guinea-Bissau will take the presidency of this body for a period of two years.

The Parliamentary Assembly precedes the summit of the organisation's Heads of State and Government, which will take place on 16 and 17 July, in Luanda.

At the Luanda summit, Angola will assume the presidency of the organisation, after the expected approval of the internal mobility agreement drafted by Cabo Verde.

Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe and East Timor are the CPLP member states.