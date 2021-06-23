Angola: Bissau to Host CPLP Parliamentary Assembly in July

22 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Bissau — The Parliamentary Assembly of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) will be held on 7 and 8 July, in Bissau. This was announced in a statement by the office of Guinea-Bissau Parliament speaker, Cipriano Cassamá.

According to the official note, the Parliamentary Assembly will have as its theme "The business environment and sustainable development in CPLP countries after covid-19".

The theme aims to create a debate among CPLP parliamentarians on a "community issue, both in economic and social terms, in their capacity as representatives of the best interests of the populations", the statement said.

During the event, Guinea-Bissau will take the presidency of this body for a period of two years.

The Parliamentary Assembly precedes the summit of the organisation's Heads of State and Government, which will take place on 16 and 17 July, in Luanda.

At the Luanda summit, Angola will assume the presidency of the organisation, after the expected approval of the internal mobility agreement drafted by Cabo Verde.

Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe and East Timor are the CPLP member states.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X