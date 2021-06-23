South Africa: Florence House - Dignity for Several Hundred Joburg Residents As Squalid Hillbrow Building Is Rescued

analysis

'The building, when I walked into it, was not a place where I would want any human being to be staying in.'

Residents of Florence House, previously the Florence Nightingale Hospital, in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, lived in squalor for many years. Dirt, danger and a lack of basic services became a way of life for about 600 people occupying the seven-storey building, which also houses an orphanage caring for between 150 and 200 children.

The building was recently rescued, and its residents have been given back their dignity.

Skye Burgess, co-founder of NPO The People SA, which initiated the transformation, told Daily Maverick, "This building was owned by a trust. It was bought in the year 2000. It was actually used for displaced persons, as well as more of a social project. They [the trustees] did the upkeep, fixed the windows, did all the cleaning, provided security.

"Everything was fine up until 2016. When the main member of the trust died, another member immigrated and the third could not be found. If a trust can't be renewed within three years of a member dying, it dissolves. So at the moment, the building has not been reclaimed,...