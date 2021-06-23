Zimbabwe: DCC Recommends Jaboon Readmission Into Zanu-PF

The Zanu PF Bikita District Coordinating Committee (DCC) has recommended the readmission of former Bikita South legislator Jappy Jaboon into the revolutionary party.

Jaboon was fired from the ruling party in November 2017 for counter-revolutionary conduct as a member of the G40 cabal that was casting wrong influence on former President Robert Mugabe, taking advantage of his age.

Jaboon went on to develop close links with the MDC Alliance following his expulsion from Zanu PF.

In a letter addressed to Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chair Cde Ezra Chadzamira, Bikita DCC chair Cde Chamunoda Taruwona said his district had recommended Jaboon's readmission, equating him to a prodigal son.

Cde Taruwona further said they had recommended that Jaboon show his repentance by bringing back all former Zanu PF members he took with him to the opposition when he left the ruling party.

In his letter pleading for leniency and readmission, Jaboon blamed his counter-revolutionary sojourn on immaturity and excitement, saying he had always been "a son of the soil" and owed everything in his life to the ruling party.

Jaboon expressed readiness to start from the Zanu PF cells in Bikita if allowed back into the party, adding that he was prepared to attend Chitepo School of Ideology for reorientation.