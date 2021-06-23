Zimbabwe: Murder Cases Continue to Increase Countrywide

Police remains worried over an increase in murder and hit and run cases countrywide as they continue to urge members of the public to respect the sanctity of human life.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were in progress on a number of such cases.

"The ZRP expresses concern over the rise of cases of murder and culpable homicide," he said.

"On June 21, 2021 in Gwanda a suspect aged 58 stabbed to death his 30-year-old nephew who was drunk and misbehaving with an okapi knife on the chest and abdomen."

On June 20, a 45-year-old Centenary woman died upon arrival at hospital after sustaining a swollen forehead, bloody eyes and a missing tooth after being attacked by an unknown person.

A wooden log was found in the room she was occupying.

"On June 22, 2021 at about 0230hrs along a road connecting Mbudzi Roundabout to Hopley in Harare, a body of an unknown man suspected to have been overrun by a motor vehicle was also found," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

"Members of the public are called upon to respect the sanctity of human life."

Last week, an 80-year-old man was killed by his nephew who first poisoned his food before striking him on the forehead with a knobkerrie in unclear circumstances in Guyu area, Matabeleland South province.

The nephew, aged 35, has since been arrested and is assisting with investigations.

Police in Nyanga have also arrested a suspect who allegedly struck a 70-year-old man with stones several times on the head accusing him of possessing goblins and bewitching him.