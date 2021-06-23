Zimbabwe: Murder Cases Continue to Increase Countrywide

23 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Police remains worried over an increase in murder and hit and run cases countrywide as they continue to urge members of the public to respect the sanctity of human life.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were in progress on a number of such cases.

"The ZRP expresses concern over the rise of cases of murder and culpable homicide," he said.

"On June 21, 2021 in Gwanda a suspect aged 58 stabbed to death his 30-year-old nephew who was drunk and misbehaving with an okapi knife on the chest and abdomen."

On June 20, a 45-year-old Centenary woman died upon arrival at hospital after sustaining a swollen forehead, bloody eyes and a missing tooth after being attacked by an unknown person.

A wooden log was found in the room she was occupying.

"On June 22, 2021 at about 0230hrs along a road connecting Mbudzi Roundabout to Hopley in Harare, a body of an unknown man suspected to have been overrun by a motor vehicle was also found," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

"Members of the public are called upon to respect the sanctity of human life."

Last week, an 80-year-old man was killed by his nephew who first poisoned his food before striking him on the forehead with a knobkerrie in unclear circumstances in Guyu area, Matabeleland South province.

The nephew, aged 35, has since been arrested and is assisting with investigations.

Police in Nyanga have also arrested a suspect who allegedly struck a 70-year-old man with stones several times on the head accusing him of possessing goblins and bewitching him.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X