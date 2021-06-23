Zimbabwe: Six More Die From Covid-19

23 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded six Covid-19 deaths and 519 new cases as the surge in new infections continues.

This brings the total number of deaths since March last year to 1 691 and a total of 3 735 active cases.

With the continued increase in new cases, Government has put 12 more hotspot areas under localised lockdown to try and contain the disease.

Most of the new cases were recorded in the areas classified as hotspots with Kariba recording 65 cases, Karoi (60), Chinhoyi and Kwekwe (51).

Other areas under lockdown like Mhondoro, Kazangare in Mashonaland West, Chiredzi, Nkulumane, Emakhandeni and Northern Suburbs in Bulawayo also reported more cases.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care Situation Report, as at June 22, the positivity rate went up to 8 percent and the case fatality rate stood at 4 percent.

"As of 21 June 2021, at 1500hrs, there were 159 hospitalised cases: Asymptomatic 40, mild to moderate 75, severe 38 and 6 in Intensive Care Units," the Ministry said.

The country has so far recorded 42 714 cases and 37 288 recoveries.

The national vaccination programme is still ongoing to try and inoculate 60 percent of the total population against the disease.

Yesterday, 2 157 people received their first dose bringing cumulative figure for people who have received the first dose to 706 158, while 3 369 received their second dose to bring the total for the fully vaccinated to 440 220.

Read the original article on The Herald.

