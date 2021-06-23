Namibia: Katima By-Election Registration On Track

23 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

SUPPLEMENTARY registration for the Katima Mulilo Urban constituency by-election is underway and is going on smoothly, with several eligible voters showing up to register.

The by-election was prompted by the death of Katima Mulilo Urban constituency councillor John Mukaya last month.

Mukaya was elected in last year's regional council election as a Swapo representative.

The supplementary registration is meant for Katima Mulilo Urban constituency residents who have lost their voter's card, moved from another constituency and those who just turned 18 years old.

The registration is taking place over three days, 21-23 June, while the election will be held on 25 August.

Supplementary registration supervisor Clarina Dias told The Namibian yesterday morning that on Monday they registered 102 new voters, and expected to register more over the remaining two days.

"We had people coming from the local constituencies who wanted to register themselves, while they are not living in town. We explained to them that it was only for those residing in town and they understood," she said.

Dias added that they also had people who were coming to register for new voter's cards, while they had the ones issued in 2014 because they thought they were not valid.

"I want to encourage our young voters, who have just turned 18 years old to come and register to vote in the upcoming by-election and future elections," she said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X