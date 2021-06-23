Namibia: Katima By-Election Registration On Track

SUPPLEMENTARY registration for the Katima Mulilo Urban constituency by-election is underway and is going on smoothly, with several eligible voters showing up to register.

The by-election was prompted by the death of Katima Mulilo Urban constituency councillor John Mukaya last month.

Mukaya was elected in last year's regional council election as a Swapo representative.

The supplementary registration is meant for Katima Mulilo Urban constituency residents who have lost their voter's card, moved from another constituency and those who just turned 18 years old.

The registration is taking place over three days, 21-23 June, while the election will be held on 25 August.

Supplementary registration supervisor Clarina Dias told The Namibian yesterday morning that on Monday they registered 102 new voters, and expected to register more over the remaining two days.

"We had people coming from the local constituencies who wanted to register themselves, while they are not living in town. We explained to them that it was only for those residing in town and they understood," she said.

Dias added that they also had people who were coming to register for new voter's cards, while they had the ones issued in 2014 because they thought they were not valid.

"I want to encourage our young voters, who have just turned 18 years old to come and register to vote in the upcoming by-election and future elections," she said.