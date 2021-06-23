Mozambique: Mozambican Entrepreneur Awarded U.S. Patent for Community Tablet

23 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

London — A Mozambican entrepreneur, Dayn Amade, on Tuesday was awarded a United States Patent for the design of his Community Tablet trailer, which will protect the design for fifteen years.

The four-wheeled trailer contains four touch screen computers with linked printers, refrigeration for medicines, and is powered by solar panels. It has been in operation since 2015 and has so far helped to educate over a million Mozambicans across 90 communities.

Amade's company Kamaleon has used the trailer to promote digital literacy training and internet access. Because of its rugged design it can move over rough terrain which enabled it to deliver voter education campaigns to remote locations in partnership with the National Elections Commission (CNE), and the Electoral Administration Technical Secretariat (STAE).

The trailer has also been involved in health campaigns, visiting 43 schools in 22 districts. In addition, it has promoted contraception and HIV education, travelling to 18 districts where 7,242 teenagers participated.

Dayn Amade has received several international awards recognising his work. In 2018, he was named by the African Union as one of the top fifty educational innovators and he has received three Southern Africa Startup Awards - Best Social Impact Startup, Best EduTech Startup, and Startup of the Year.

The potential for the Community Tablet is huge, with less than ten per cent of the African continent having access to the internet. In Mozambique alone, it is estimated that 24 million people are without an internet connection.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X