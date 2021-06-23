Mozambique: Mozambican Entrepreneur Awarded U.S. Patent for Community Tablet

London — A Mozambican entrepreneur, Dayn Amade, on Tuesday was awarded a United States Patent for the design of his Community Tablet trailer, which will protect the design for fifteen years.

The four-wheeled trailer contains four touch screen computers with linked printers, refrigeration for medicines, and is powered by solar panels. It has been in operation since 2015 and has so far helped to educate over a million Mozambicans across 90 communities.

Amade's company Kamaleon has used the trailer to promote digital literacy training and internet access. Because of its rugged design it can move over rough terrain which enabled it to deliver voter education campaigns to remote locations in partnership with the National Elections Commission (CNE), and the Electoral Administration Technical Secretariat (STAE).

The trailer has also been involved in health campaigns, visiting 43 schools in 22 districts. In addition, it has promoted contraception and HIV education, travelling to 18 districts where 7,242 teenagers participated.

Dayn Amade has received several international awards recognising his work. In 2018, he was named by the African Union as one of the top fifty educational innovators and he has received three Southern Africa Startup Awards - Best Social Impact Startup, Best EduTech Startup, and Startup of the Year.

The potential for the Community Tablet is huge, with less than ten per cent of the African continent having access to the internet. In Mozambique alone, it is estimated that 24 million people are without an internet connection.