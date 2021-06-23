Ethiopia: Sixth General Elections Crucial to Resist External Influence

ADDIS ABABA - Accomplishing peaceful election will enable Ethiopians to form legitimate and strong government that will resolve internal problems and resist external influences, contending parties so remarked.

Undertaking the election despite all internal problems and external influences was a big move to our country's stability, said Enat Party Secretary General Getinet Worku.

He told The Ethiopian Herald that his party has been advocating for the realization of the national election aimed at ensuring national existence before anything.

"We have been craving for peaceful completion of the election due to our solid commitment to form a strong government that can resist local and external influences."

He noted that his party also drawn a good lesson about overcoming election challenges, cooperation with parties in the overall process of the election.

There are challenges that his party faced in the 6th general elections but he expressed that the party will exert its utmost efforts to solve the problems through a peaceful and legal mechanisms.

All political parties have to work together to solve problems in a peaceful discussion refraining from any kind of violence, Getinet urged.

"We have a poor country that does not have strong economy to recover from crisis. Therefore, Enat Party will strive for a peaceful discussion working together with other political parties to this end."

He believed that the opposition parties will not engage in any kind of violent activities with regard to the result of the 6th general elections. The people are the sole entity to judge the contending parties competition in such elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Currently, election race is almost done so that the people should return to its daily routines relieving from the stress of the election, Getinet suggested.

On the other hand, Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (Ezema) Party Leader Prof. Berhanu expressed that he witnessed a peaceful election.

"There is no option than holding the election to have legitimate government and to overcome the hardships the country is facing right now," Prof. Berhanu told local media on Monday that problems may be seen in the election process but they would not change the outcome, he said.

National Movement of Amhara Party Chairperson Assistant Professor Belete Molla believed that undertaking the election was inevitable as it is the sole mechanism to bring legitimate government to power.

He noted that a government that going to be formed after the election will play indispensable role in resolving local problems. The election is also essential to have a strong government that potentially undertake diplomatic moves and resist external influences, he noted.