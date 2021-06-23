Ethiopia: Nebe Affirms Huge Voter Turnout in Urban, Rural Areas

23 June 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA - The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) Communication Advisor Soliana Shimelis said NEBE sent 22 teams across the nation and witnessed firsthand the huge voter turnout in both urban and rural areas.

Briefing journalists yesterday, she said the NEBE cannot determine as to the precise number of the turnout at time but will announce it in due course.

She also reiterated that the process has been "heart-warming". In her press conference, NEBE Chairperson Birtukan Mideksa used the phrase to describe the election.

The election that most describe it as "historic, free and fair", had seen long queues of voters. The Board had to extend polls closing time to enable voters exercise their democratic rights until 9 pm and voting continues even further.

All results would be made public soon after going through due verification process at a central level. Election regions will post preliminary results.

The Board requested supports to regional administrations to transport results securely to the center.

