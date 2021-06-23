Ethiopia: Observers Commend Election, Voting Counting Process

ADDIS ABABA - The casting and vote counting process is being undertaken in free and fair manners in the 6th General Elections, according to election observers deployed in various polling stations.

Women's Federation observer Meaza Zegeye told The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the casting and vote counting process is democratic and credible and has witnessed strong public participation.

"I have observed the whole process of the election including ballot casting, vote counting and disclosure of preliminary results. Accordingly, the polls have been conducted in a peaceful, democratic, free and fair manner." She also expressed admiration for public enthusiasm to elect their representative that had been demonstrated in casting ballots till 9:00 AM.

"Since the nation is everlasting and continuing, any competing political party should adhere to election results and wait for the National Election Board of Ethiopia's announcement of final results," Meaza added.

By the same token, Oromia Youth Association representative Adnan Ahmed said that despite the divisive campaigns undertaken by some groups, the public's participation in the Election Day was overwhelming.

Noting he observed elections in Jimma town of Oromia State, Adnan stated that the voting process had been 'remarkable' and 'astonishing.' Hence, the people of Ethiopia especially, the youth, should make active participation in peace and development prevail in the nation, recommended. About 45,000 observers drawn from various local civil society institutions witnessed the 6th General Elections.