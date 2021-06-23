Ethiopia: Observers Commend Election, Voting Counting Process

23 June 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Ephrem Andargachew

ADDIS ABABA - The casting and vote counting process is being undertaken in free and fair manners in the 6th General Elections, according to election observers deployed in various polling stations.

Women's Federation observer Meaza Zegeye told The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the casting and vote counting process is democratic and credible and has witnessed strong public participation.

"I have observed the whole process of the election including ballot casting, vote counting and disclosure of preliminary results. Accordingly, the polls have been conducted in a peaceful, democratic, free and fair manner." She also expressed admiration for public enthusiasm to elect their representative that had been demonstrated in casting ballots till 9:00 AM.

"Since the nation is everlasting and continuing, any competing political party should adhere to election results and wait for the National Election Board of Ethiopia's announcement of final results," Meaza added.

By the same token, Oromia Youth Association representative Adnan Ahmed said that despite the divisive campaigns undertaken by some groups, the public's participation in the Election Day was overwhelming.

Noting he observed elections in Jimma town of Oromia State, Adnan stated that the voting process had been 'remarkable' and 'astonishing.' Hence, the people of Ethiopia especially, the youth, should make active participation in peace and development prevail in the nation, recommended. About 45,000 observers drawn from various local civil society institutions witnessed the 6th General Elections.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X