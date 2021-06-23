Ethiopia: Addis Becoming Livable City

ADDIS ABABA - The newly built development projects in the metropolis are going to play a big role in owning one of the most livable cities worldwide, said Abate Sitotaw, Deputy CEO of Tiret Corporate and Former Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa.

In his interview with The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Abate stated that the projects that have been successfully accomplished in the city over the past three years are very impressive and have laid the foundation for the country's future development. In particular, the projects make Addis Ababa more competitive tourist destination at international level, he added.

Mega projects such as Entoto and Unity parks, river side beautifying activities, as well as the work done at Meskel Square are great blessings for Addis Ababa, as to him.

He further reiterated that the above-mentioned projects would significantly change the face of the city as one of tourist destinations. "In the past, there were only few tourist destinations that used to invite tourists in extending their stay here. But now tourists are coming here and having an opportunity to spend more days better than ever before by visiting Entoto and Unity parks, and other projects in Addis"

According to him, by all standards, the new-constructed projects are very effective. These projects are also conducive to boosting domestic tourism. Nowadays, the people of Addis Ababa do not have to go elsewhere for recreation, he said, adding that the aforementioned projects provide an opportunity for every resident of the city to relax not far from home.

"In general, the work done in the city is something we are all proud of. Linking the projects to green development is of great benefit to the country's economy," he also indicated.

Describing the experiences of others, Abate noted that this is how civilized nations are building their cities. He also added that countries take great care not only to buildings but also to create conducive environment for living. It is appropriate and timely to replicate such measures in our country, as to him.

He said that he is very impressed with the performance of the projects. These projects, which were started and completed in a short period of time, are a great experience, he indicated.

According to him, the efforts and commitment of the leadership to realize the projects were commendable. "From the very beginning, the work began in a well-coordinated manner. The close monitoring of the leadership including the Prime Minister was astonishing," he opined.

He also explained that the premier was constantly supervising the projects as a project manager to make them real within a short period of time. In general, the success of these projects is a result of the commitment of the leadership, he stated.