Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Eight Positive Cases Detected Out of 2 416 PCR Tests

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out 2 416 PCR tests yesterday, 22 June 2021. The test results were obtained late at night.

The positive cases detected are as follows:

· Two cases detected on Day 7 in quarantine. They are patients with negative PCR test on admission.

· Two cases detected through Contact Tracing exercise.

· Four cases detected at the COVID-19 Testing Centre of Dr. A.G. Jeetoo Hospital. They are members of a family residing at Pailles. The epidemiological link of these four persons has already been established.

Since 05 March 2021, 1 177 persons have contracted the COVID-19 and 784 of them, considered cured, have returned home.

The country has 376 active cases to date and as at this morning, only 45 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing comorbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical monitoring.