Namibia: Ivula Joins Music Industry

MUSIC promoter and MC January Ivula, better known as Zakes Tabakan, has recently released his new song 'Life is a Game'.

The song was mastered by Mnali Makazola and was released on Donluafrica last week under H25, a marketing company owned by Ivula.

Between 2006 and 2013 the promoter has released songs such as 'Nog Vanjaar' and 'Julle Gat My Voel'.

Ivula says at the time he gave up on music and decided to pursue a career in the promoting industry.

His first MC gig was alongside media personality and brand influencer Pombili Shilongo in 2013 at the Oranjemund Diamond Festival.

"I felt the //Kharas region needed a music promoter. I also wanted to assist the industry that I have great passion for," he says.

Ivula has in the past managed artists like Tate Buti, Exit, Sunny Boy, Mushe, Kaboy Kamakili, Amazonkies and Tabakanz. Some artists currently under his wing include Markes Haufiku, Yorhinuz King Biko, Rasmarley and Mnali Makazola.

"All these years I have been on the streets selling artists' music and spending long hours promoting shows. I have now decided to sell my own music as well. I don't know if people will like it or not, but I am doing this. I want to thank those who have inspired me thus far. I will do this with a full heart," he says.

Ivula says the song aims to encourage hard work, teamwork, leadership, competition, togetherness and greatness.

He says the music industry is challenging, but believes he has what it takes to make it.

"I want to prove to artists that I understand our industry. I have been in the studio with artists while they are making music many times. I mainly want to thank Exit for the experience. Over the years I have taken so many artists to producers. I now need to face my own struggles with various things, such as investments, attitudes and nice times," he says.

Ivula plans to release an album later this year.

He says his stage name will change to January Tabakan at that time. "I will change my stage name because the name Zakes actually belongs to Zakes from South Africa. January is my real name and is very special to me," he says.