Namibia: Efforts to Make Barthes Cup Fail

NAMIBIA's national u20 rugby team on Monday withdrew from the Africa u20 Barthes Cup in Nairobi, Kenya, at the last minute after being struck by Covid-19.

Namibia originally withdrew from the tournament due to the government's Covid-19 regulations and its ban on contact sport, which was announced on 4 June.

The team, however, went into a bio-secure bubble and continued to train and prepare for the tournament over the past week, and were supposed to fly out to Nairobi on Monday.

The Kenyan media already reported last week that Namibia would compete at the tournament, which kicks off this coming Saturday, 26 June, in Nairobi.

The chief executive officer of the Namibia Rugby Union, Theo Grünewald, however, yesterday confirmed that Namibia had to withdraw at the last minute due to Covid-19.

"We were supposed to fly out on Sunday afternoon, but we had to cancel at the last minute after 12 members tested positive for Covid-19 when we received the results on Saturday evening," he said.

Grünewald said they did everything possible to try to make the tour.

"We earlier had six positive Covid cases, so we had to bring in new players, but when we had 12 new confirmed cases on Saturday evening, it was just too much, and we had no choice but to withdraw," he said.

"We really tried everything to go to Kenya, and it's a big disappointment for the players. The team was well prepared and they were very keen to compete," he said.

Kenya are the defending champions after beating Namibia 21-18 in the final two years ago, but Grünewald said they were confident of reclaiming the trophy.

"The squad was already selected in February after national trials, and since then they have been preparing, while they also had a week-long training camp in May. So the team was well prepared, and we were confident of reclaiming the trophy we lost to Kenya in 2019," he said.

In Namibia's absence, Kenya should now start as the favourites for the tournament, which will also include Madagascar and Senegal.

The Barthes Cup has traditionally served as the African qualifier for the World Rugby u20 Trophy, but World Rugby earlier confirmed that this year's tournament was cancelled due to the effects of Covid-19.

Namibia have previously dominated the Barthes Cup, and have regularly qualified for the World Rugby u20 Trophy, with its best performances coming from 2016 to 2018, when it finished third for three years in a row.