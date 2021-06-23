Mozambique: Crystal Meth Seized in Zambezia

23 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican authorities on Tuesday night seized 309 kilos of the illicit drug methamphetamine (crystal meth) in Bive village, Mocuba district, in the central province of Zambezia, according to a report carried by the independent television station STV.

The drug was in a container carried by a truck. To conceal the crystal meth, the traffickers had installed a false bottom in the container. But the customs team that stopped the truck noticed the false bottom, and asked the driver to open it.

Zambezia customs director, Manuel Eliseu, told STV, that the driver did open the container bottom - but then ran into the bush. The customs officers searched the container thoroughly and found 309 kilos of crystal meth.

"The operation took place at around 23.00", said Eliseu. "The truck was driving in a north-south direction. We had our suspicions which culminated in the seizure of the drugs".

Obede Basilio, the Zambezia spokesperson for the Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic), said that Sernic laboratories will check the exact nature of the drug. Meanwhile investigations are under way to fund the owner of the crystal meth.

It is likely that the drug came from Asia, and was landed on a beach in Nampula province, before it was loaded into the container. The intended final destination was probably South Africa. Mocuba lies on the route from Nampula to Maputo, and on to South Africa.

