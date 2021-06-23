Zimbabwe: Artuz in Controversial #BurnTheFraud Campaign

23 June 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (ARTUZ) has launched a controversial campaign dubbed #BurnTheFraud to push government to award teachers a salary hike.

Under the #BurnTheFraud campaign, ARTUZ members will post pictures and videos burning their payslips while demanding pre-October 2018 salaries which were between US$400 and US$500.

In an interview with 263Chat, ARTUZ President Obert Masaraure said they are opposed to the current salaries being paid to teachers while blaming their plight to Finance and Public Service ministers Professor Mthuli Ncube and Professor Paul Mavima respectively.

"On this Public Service day we reject what our employers are giving us as a salary. We demand pre October 2018 salaries. The two professors have declared war against workers, our families are starving, we cant take it anymore," said Masaraure.

"By burning these payslip, it is a sign of our opposition to slave salaries we as teachers are earning. This payslip is a sign of poverty and slavery the teachers are getting from the government," added Masaraure.

Civil servants have been fighting against poor working conditions, including low salaries ranging from between ZWL$17000 to ZWL$19000 which is equivalent to an average of US$180 per month.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X