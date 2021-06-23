Zimbabwe: Disband Zacc - MDC Alliance

Opposition MDC Alliance has called for the disbandment of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) saying it does not have the capacity to investigate corruption.

Addressing journalists in Harare Wednesday afternoon, party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the recently released Auditor General's report revealed a sad story that demanded answers.

"The Auditor general's report has come out and it tells a sad tale. It is the citizens that pay the price of the looting so we demand answers. It is the citizens who bear the brunt of the bad governance so we demand accountability. Corruption is killing us.

"ZACC should be disbanded if it does not have the capacity or political will to investigate the chronic corruption that is killing us, if it cannot act independently but of course this must be part of a raft of wider political reforms as we have repeatedly demanded as the MDC Alliance. There is a lot more- the crises in public health, our broken down infrastructure and the chronic despair among the youth as expressed in the drug crisis," said Mahere.

Meanwhile, the MDC Alliance secretary for elections, Ian Makone has called on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to decentralize voter registration to ward level.

"Zimbabwe is scheduled to hold harmonised general elections in 2023 and a number of critical issues relating to elections remain unaddressed or at best are being conducted at a snail's pace. ZEC should decentralize voter registration by setting up a permanent registration centre in each ward. Each such centre working as a mobile unit to clear the backlog of unregistered youths who have become a voting age since the 2018 elections. Clearly voter registration is called for," said Makone.

The MDC Alliance has since the 2018 elections been calling on government to institute electoral reforms to ensure future polls are not disputed.