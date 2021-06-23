Zimbabwe: Disband Zacc - MDC Alliance

23 June 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Opposition MDC Alliance has called for the disbandment of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) saying it does not have the capacity to investigate corruption.

Addressing journalists in Harare Wednesday afternoon, party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the recently released Auditor General's report revealed a sad story that demanded answers.

"The Auditor general's report has come out and it tells a sad tale. It is the citizens that pay the price of the looting so we demand answers. It is the citizens who bear the brunt of the bad governance so we demand accountability. Corruption is killing us.

"ZACC should be disbanded if it does not have the capacity or political will to investigate the chronic corruption that is killing us, if it cannot act independently but of course this must be part of a raft of wider political reforms as we have repeatedly demanded as the MDC Alliance. There is a lot more- the crises in public health, our broken down infrastructure and the chronic despair among the youth as expressed in the drug crisis," said Mahere.

Meanwhile, the MDC Alliance secretary for elections, Ian Makone has called on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to decentralize voter registration to ward level.

"Zimbabwe is scheduled to hold harmonised general elections in 2023 and a number of critical issues relating to elections remain unaddressed or at best are being conducted at a snail's pace. ZEC should decentralize voter registration by setting up a permanent registration centre in each ward. Each such centre working as a mobile unit to clear the backlog of unregistered youths who have become a voting age since the 2018 elections. Clearly voter registration is called for," said Makone.

The MDC Alliance has since the 2018 elections been calling on government to institute electoral reforms to ensure future polls are not disputed.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X