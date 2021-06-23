Tanzania: Dar Police Gun Down Two Suspected Armed Robbers

Two suspected armed robbers have died after sustained injuries during exchange of fire with police at Tabata, Dar es Salaam on Tuesday night.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, ACP Muliro Jumanne Muliro said when the suspects who were on a motorcycle with an unidentified plate number, recognized that police were tracking them, they turned to police and started firing bullets.

Moreover, Dar es Salaam Police boss added that out of the three suspected armed robbers whom they are tracking, two of them fell off the motorcycle after sustaining severe injuries.

After a thorough inspection, he told reporters, the suspects were found with weapons.