Southern Africa: President Samia Attends SADC Extraordinary Summit in Maputo

23 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has today (June 23, 2021) joined other Heads of State and leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) member countries at the Extraordinary Summit held in Maputo, Mozambique.

Officiating the summit on Wednesday, the SADC presiding chairman who doubles as President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi said the conference aimed at strengthening relationships between the SADC member states as well as expanding trade and investment opportunities within the economic block.

"Apart from strengthening our solidarity and brotherhood but also helping each other is what we are going to maintain. We have gone through many challenges and established many connections that have helped us overcome many political, economic and social challenges," the chairman said.

Mr Nyusi disclosed that the aim of the meeting was an avenue for "the discussions between SADC and Private Sector to improve trade in the SADC block" as well as seeking more various development opportunities and attracting trade and investment in SADC."

The Extraordinary Summit also involved the launching of the commemoration of 40 years of SADC.

Other Head of States who attended the summit were the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnagagwa, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi and President Filipe Nyusi who was their host.

