Gambia: Lawmakers Refer 2 Judicial Service Commission Appointments for Vetting

23 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Adama Tine

The National Assembly on Tuesday referred the motion of the appointments of Sulayman Samba and Mary Samba as members of Judicial Service Commission to the Assembly's Public Appointment Committee for scrutiny.

Tabling the motion before deputies, Dawda Jallow, the attorney general and minister for Justice, pointed out that section (145d) states that there shall be a Judicial Service Commission which shall consist of legal practitioner of at least five years standing at The Gambia bar nominated by the attorney general in consultation with The Gambia Bar Association.

