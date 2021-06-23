Gambia: Barrow Leaves for Saudi Arabia Today

23 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)

State House, Banjul, 21st June 2021: The public is hereby informed that His Excellency, President Adama Barrow will travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for an official visit from the 23rd - 29th June 2021.

During the visit, President Barrow in addition to his official engagements will perform Umrah and also inaugurate the newly constructed Gambian Embassy and Ambassador's Residence at the Diplomatic Quarters in Riyadh.

The President will be accompanied by Her Excellency, First Lady Fatou Bah-Barrow and other high ranking officials. The delegation will depart Banjul International Airport at 2:00AM on Wednesday, 23rd June 2021.

