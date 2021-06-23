Gambia: Health Minister Launches Two Fogging Machines for Outdoor Insecticide Spraying

In a bid to curb malaria infection rate in the country, the Minister for Health, Dr Ahmadou Samateh on Thursday launched two-fogging machines designed for outdoor insecticide spraying against mosquito causing malaria.

The First Lady of the Republic of The Gambia, Fatoumata Bah-Barrow accompanied by senior government officials graced the official launch.

Delivering his keynote address, Dr Ahmadou Samateh, Health minister underscored the importance of the machines in the fight against malaria in The Gambia, something he said, symbolises 'our collective commitment to end malaria in the country.'

"It was just last year that our ministry requested for support from the Rotary International for two fogging machines, to boost the ministry's fight against malaria. And within one year these machines are here."

The move, he said, has demonstrated the level of fruitful partnership between the Ministry and Rotary International.

"I would like to thank the Rotary Service Foundation, the Gate Foundation, Malaria Partners International and Rotarians Against Global for providing this valuable equipment to the country."

Dr Emma Ruce, chairperson of Rotary District 9101 sub-committee on malaria said it had been a long journey but today the fogging machines are finally here. "This request by the National Malaria Control Programme was made in 2019 to provide two fogging machines for outdoor insecticide spraying in the streets of Banjul and KMC and beyond. So we talked to our sponsors in the US, though it was a long journey to get it here, because of Covid-19," she explained.

Dr. Ruce said the move demonstrates Rotary International's quest to complement government efforts in controlling malaria, as malaria is very dangerous and one of the deadly diseases.

Alagie Sangareh, Health Director for Region one, said the National Malaria Control Programme is working hard with the Ministry of Health to complete the journey to eliminate malaria in The Gambia. "Currently, the prevention of malaria is 0.01% and having these two fogging machines, particularly for areas like Banjul and the KMC would go a long way in supporting our quest to fighting the vector."

Balla Kandeh, Programme Manager at the National Malaria Control Programme thanked all those who supported in the elimination of malaria in the country, saying the Ministry of Health enjoyed the partnership across all sectors of society, including Rotary District 9101.

Controlling and preventing malaria, he further explained, requires a collaborative effort by all sectors of the society, as no single individual or person can do it alone. "Therefore, everyone can help in this great deal of making advocacy, social mobilisation, resource mobilisation campaign, and showcase efforts making combating malaria."

Muhammed J. Jabang, a representative from National Environmental Agency (NEA) said the presentation of the items would go a long way in reducing malaria infection and eliminate all nuance biting and spraying throughout. "The National Environment Agency is a very is pleased to be associated with such an important event, as the regulatory body responsible for the registration of chemical insecticide in this country."

