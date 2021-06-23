Uganda: Kacita Chairman, Everest Kayondo Succumbs to Covid

Kampala City Traders Association (Kacita) chairman, Everest Kayondo has died.

Kayondo died Wednesday afternoon at Lifeline International Hospital in Zana, Kampala where he had been admitted with Covid-19 symptoms on Saturday, according the association's chief executive officer, Abel Mwesigye.

"He died this afternoon at Lifeline International Hospital in Zana. He was admitted on Saturday after testing positive with Covid-19," Mr Mwesigye said.

The news about Kayondo's death comes just two days after Private Sector Foundation-Uganda (PSFU) executive director, Mr Gideon Badagawa also succumbed to the virus.

Mr Badagawa passed away on Monday morning aged 59, with reports indicating that he succumbed to Covid-19 at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he has been receiving treatment since last week.