Uganda: Why 17 Ministers Did Not Take Oath

Seventeen ministers missed the swearing-in ceremony at the Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala on Monday.

Most of the ministers didn't show up because they got in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19.

Others, including the former Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the First Deputy Prime Minister and minister for East African Affairs, missed without clear explanation.

Ms Kadaga, however, took office yesterday. Daily Monitor was unable to establish why Ms Kadaga took office yet she didn't show up at the swearing- in ceremony.

Other ministers who missed the ceremony include Dr Mary Gorreti Kitutu, the Minister for Karamoja Affairs, and Ms Judith Nabakooba, the Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

All ministers are required to take oath before they assume offices.

On Saturday, the ministers, family members and drivers underwent a mandatory Covid test at Kololo Independence Grounds.

The results were not disclosed to the public, and some didn't show up at the ceremony. Others were not tested.

Some ministers admitted that some people close to them had tested positive and were in self-isolation for 14 days as the rules require. Those who missed the ceremony will took oath at a later date.

"One of my contacts tested positive and protocol demands that when someone comes in contact with a positive person, stay in isolation for two weeks," Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the Attorney General designate, told Daily Monitor yesterday.

This newspaper has also established that Water and Environment minister Sam Cheptoris did not attend the event because his driver had tested positive for Covid-19 one month ago.

However, the minister asked the driver to test again before he could chauffeur him to the ceremonial grounds but the results returned positive.

The ministers were asked to stay away for the next two weeks.

This was the same case with Ms Margret Muhanga, State Minister Health in Charge of General Duties, who skipped the ceremony because her driver had tested positive.

"I'm not unwell because I tested negative. Even my driver who tested positive had been fully vaccinated as if fine. I just have to isolate in order not to expose others," Ms Muhanga tweeted on Monday.

Hours to the start of the ceremony, Ms Milly Babalanda, the Minister for Presidency, in a statement also indicated that she had been in contact with a Covid-19 person.

However, the Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Monica Musenero, could not attend the function after losing her mother, Eunice Logose Shaine to asthma-related complications at Lefelink Hospital in Kampala .

"I lost my mother yesterday [Monday morning] at 2am as we were preparing to go for the swearing in. So I could not show up and so I requested for a postponement," Dr Musenero said.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs in charge of International Duties, Mr Hilary Oryem, was locked out because he missed the Covid test.

"Even last time [in 2016] I missed out on the swearing-in because I was on mission abroad, and it is nothing new to me," Mr Oryem said.

He added: "Because of the nature of my job, I was out of the country so by the time I landed on Sunday, the Covid tests had already been done Saturday."

Mr Muruli Mukasa, the Minister for Public Service designate, and Mr John Mulimba, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs (regional) designate, missed the vetting session last week because they were indisposed. Other two positions; the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs and the State Minister for Luweero Triangle and Rwenzori Region are still vacant.

The Parliament Appointments Committee rejected Ms Alice Kabooyo as State Minister for Luweero, after being convicted by the Anti-Corruption Court in the Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunisation (GAVI) case in 2012.

The Secretary to Cabinet is expected to communicate a date on which the other ministers will be sworn-in.

Ministers who missed swearing-in ceremony

Name Position

Ms Rebecca Kadaga First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs

Mr Kiryowa Kwanuka Attorney General

Dr Monica Musenero Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation

Dr Mary Gorreti Kitutu minister for Karamoja Affairs

Ms Judith Nabakooba minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development

Mr Muruli Mukasa minister for Public Service (not vetted)

Ms Evelyn Anite state minister for Investment and Privatisation

Ms Milly Babalanda minister for Presidency

Mr Henry Oryem state minister for Foreign Affairs (international Affairs)

Mr John Mulimba Foreign Affairs (regional) (not vetted)

Mr Fred Bwiino Kyakulaga state minister for Agriculture

Mr Sam Cheptoris Water and environment

Ms Margret Muhanga state minister for primary healthcare

Ms Alice Kabooyo Luweero Triangle and Rwenzori Region (rejected)

Mr Hilary Onek Disaster Preparedness and Refugees

Mr Huda Oleru state minister for Veteran Affairs

Vacant post Minister Justice and Constitutional Affairs