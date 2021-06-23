Namibia: Taxi Drivers Urged to Enforce No Mask, No Travel Rule

23 June 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Rundu — The regional chairperson of the Namibia Public Passengers Transport Association (NPPTA) in Kavango East, Kindinu Andreas, has encouraged public transport operators to ensure their passengers wear masks at all times.

"Let us make sure as drivers that the passengers whom you are transporting wear their masks and follow the protocols and regulations at hand," he noted.

Kindinu in an interview said in the wake of the increasing Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country, everyone needs to sing the awareness songs in pursuit of safety of all Namibians.

Drivers must wear masks as well as tell their passengers to wear masks to help the fight against the deadly Coronavirus that continues to wreak havoc.

"I want to give my message to the public, the whole nation, especially the two Kavango regions; it's our concern to protect ourselves and our passengers from the virus. Many passengers are not always wearing their masks and some taxi drivers are operating without wearing their masks, risking each other's lives," he said.

"This situation is scary; hence, we must adhere to set regulations and protocols. We should view this situation like our country is in war, whereby everyone has to find safety and protection - and that is in the masks and the use of sanitisers and so forth."

Kindinu believes if safety is observed in public transport, it will help in reducing the infection rate, as many Namibians use public transport to school, work and so forth.

"Before you get in the car make sure you sanitise yourself and put on your mask to protect yourself and your passengers," he stated.

President Hage Geingob on Tuesday announced the reduction of the number of passengers buses and taxis can carry to reduce the spread and risk of getting Covid-19.

Kindinu urged buses and taxi drivers to adhere to set regulations to save lives. On Tuesday, the head of state announced that public transport must only load half of their capacity.

"My plea to the nation and our clients who use public transport is that we should be vigilant and must protect ourselves from the deadly coronavirus. Let us take care while making use of public transport; our safety is in our hands," he said.

Read the original article on New Era.

