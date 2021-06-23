Southern Africa: SADC in Joint Efforts to Tackle Terrorism in Mozambique

Dar es Salaam — The Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) met in Maputo, Mozambique on June 23, 2021, for an emergency meeting chaired by the President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi.

Among the major issues discussed at the summit were concerted efforts by Sadc member states in tackling terrorism in Mozambique, a plight that has derailed the country's and its community members' development efforts.

In addition, other issues discussed at the summit were: Covid-19, the establishment of a joint for disaster centre, climate change, food security, and trade and investment in the Sadc region.

President Nyusi urged member states to continue supporting the efforts of the Research Institutions in tracking reports of the spread of Covid-19 and new waves of the disease and continue to take precautions to prevent new infections.

Sadc Heads of State and Government Summit coincided with the commemoration of the regional bloc's 40th Anniversary, with the motto; "40 Years Building Peace and Security and Promoting Development and Resilience in the Face of Global Challenges, which was endorsed by the community Summit in August 2020.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications, Jafar Haniu, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has already completed the two-day official visit to Mozambique and has returned to Dodoma.