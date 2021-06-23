Africa: ICRC Facilitates Medical Evacuation of Wounded People From Togoga Village in Tigray

23 June 2021
International Committee of the Red Cross (Geneva)
press release

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) helped facilitate medical evacuation of wounded people by the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) from Togoga village, in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

The operation was conducted in coordination with all relevant parties.

The wounded were transported in ERCS ambulances and are now receiving medical treatment in Ayder Referral hospital in Mekelle.

"We will always support Movement partners in the provision of life-saving services to people affected by conflict and violence," said Nicolas Von Arx, ICRC's Head of delegation in Addis Ababa.

"We cannot stress enough how vital it is for the medical mission to be respected and protected at all times."

