Rwanda: We Won't Take APR Game for Granted, Warns Rutsiro Boss

APR FC could be crowned league champions for the 2020/21 season, for the second time in a row, if they win their last game against Rutsiro FC on Friday, June 25, but club president Jean Damascene Nsanzimfura warned the army side that the Western Province-based club also wants to end the league season with a win.

Rutsiro's players defeated Rayon Sports 2-0 at Bugesera Stadium on Tuesday, June 22 and Nsanzimfura believes his club can repeat the same result against APR FC, result that could spoil the army side's title celebrations.

"Yes, we are going to play a tough opponent that wants to win the league title. But we also need these three points like they do because we don't take any game for game for granted," warned Nsanzimfura.

APR and AS Kigali are level at the top of the table with16 points ahead of the final match day of the 2020/21 topflight league season and any result other than a win from either side could decide who wins the league.

However, Rutsiro FC doesn't care about the title race and are only focused on winning their remaining game to end the season on a positive note.

"People, and even some media outlets, are saying that we are going into the game playing for nothing but they are totally wrong because it is always an opportunity to test ourselves against top teams. It will help our players know their level of performance and where to improve ahead of next season," he said.

Nsanzimfura hailed the job that his club has done throughout their first season in the topflight league, having gone past their target from initially remaining in the top flight league next season to fighting for the league title after making it in the top eight league.

"I am happy with my team so far because we achieved all the targets we set before the season began. We have a very young squad which, whose 70 per cent of it, had been playing in the second division last season. I hope they've got enough experience that can help them improve next season," he said.

Match Day 7 fixtures (all games at 3.30 pm)

APR FC v Rutsiro, Huye Stadium

Marine v Bugesera FC, Ubworoherane Stadium

AS Kigali v Police FC, Muhanga Stadium

Rayon Sports v Espoir FC, Bugesera Stadium