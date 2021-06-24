Kenya: 250,000 Girls Didn't Resume Class in January

23 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Moraa Obiria

Almost half of the girls who sat Kenya Certificate of Primary Education in 2020 failed to report to school on the resumption of learning last January.

A study by Office of the President on status of learners return-to-school established that 250,000 girls did not resume learning, a figure close to half 588,742 girls who wrote the primary exams.

Distressingly, of the total girls who dropped out 160,000 aged 10-19 were captured to have been either pregnant or married off, a heart-breaking result of the nine-month long Covid-19 break.

A total of 125,000 boys also failed to return to school, largely because their parents could not afford school fees.

"Quite a lot of girls did not return to school when they were opened in January because they either got pregnant or got into early marriages," said Ms Ruth Kagia, Deputy Chief of Staff, Policy and Strategy at the Office of the President.

She spoke in Nairobi on Tuesday during the launch of Kenya's statement on commitment to education financing.

This huge number of pregnant girls indicates a worsened status of teenage pregnancy in a country already overwhelmed with the social problem.

Before the pandemic, one in five girls aged 15-19 was either pregnant or had given birth, based on data from 2014 Kenya Demographic Health Survey.

It is, however, not the end of the world for the teen mothers and pregnant girls. The government allows them to go back to school - either where they were or transfer to another if uncomfortable with previous school.

National Guidelines for School Re-Entry in Early Learning and Basic Education (2020) guarantees teen mothers and pregnant girls continuity of learning.

Should the girl prefer to re-enrol in a different school, head of the current school and Sub-county Director of Education are to support her secure a placement, directs the policy.

"In case a learner becomes pregnant more than once, she shall be allowed re-entry into a learning institution as long as she is within the mandatory schooling age," states the policy.

It further guides that:" Learners who have attained the age of 18 years shall be advised to enrol in Adult and Continuing Education or vocational training centres to complete their schooling."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X