Kenya: More Covid-19 Cases During Cold Season, Says Study

23 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Simon Mburu

In May, the Health ministry announced that Kenya was likely to have a fourth wave of Covid-19 in July.

This came as the country exhausted its Covid-19 vaccines, and confirmed the presence of the deadly Sars-Cov-2 India variant. Incidentally, the fourth wave is expected to hit Kenya during the cold season.

This combination of a fourth wave and cold weather might be lethal for the country if a new research is anything to go by.

According to the research from the Imperial College London and Utah State University, the transmission of Sars-Cov-2 varies seasonally, with low numbers getting reported during warmer temperatures and more people getting infected during cold seasons.

The study shows that over the last one year since the Covid-19 pandemic began, temperature, population density, population behaviour and lockdowns have been four of the most critical factors determining the spread of the coronavirus.

"The Sars-Cov-2 virus is able to spread more easily and faster in seasons of extreme cold, especially in the absence of proper, coordinated health policy interventions and population behavioural changes," said Dr Will Pearse, who led the team of researchers in the study.

Flu viruses

The impact of weather and temperature implies that Covid-19 may have taken the same course as other flu viruses and coronaviruses which are known to be affected by environmental factors.

"High temperatures and low humidity are known to reduce the rate of transmission of respiratory droplets. This prevents or limits the spread of flu viruses," said Dr Pearse in the research whose results were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X