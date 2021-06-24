Angola: State Minister Highlights Angolans' Pride Over 14th Handball African Title

Luanda — The Minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, has said Angola should be proud of another heroic feat achieved by the women's national handball team, in these troubled times marked by many challenges.

The minister, who was speaking at the welcoming ceremony for the national handball team, said the conquest of the 14th continental title is a response of Angolans, before the challenges, the cost of organized work, team spirit and individual effort.

"On behalf of the President of the Republic, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, I congratulate each one of you and the entire technical team, raising the patriotism of a resilient people and capable of undefeated achievements," Carolina Cerqueira said.

The example of the champions should encourage the ambition of more young people, the minister said, adding that the deed should impel the youngest to grow and excel since the country is forged with talent, accompanied by tenacity, discipline, and dedication.