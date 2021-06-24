Angola: Judo Fighter Neide Diassonema Waits for Olympic Games Confirmation

Luanda — The Angolan judo fighter Neide Diassonema said she is waiting for the official list by the International Federation of Judo to confirm her presence at the Tokyo Olympic Games (Japan), after reaching points at the African competition that enables her to participate in the Olympic tournament.

Speaking to Angop on Tuesday, the Angolan athlete said she is among the three best classified in the continent with (1,650 points) in the category of less than 57 kilograms and that she is still waiting for the official list, which, in her opinion, will not change the outcome.

After having participated in several international competitions for better performance, the athlete (34th in the international ranking) missed the world championship held this year in Hungary after testing positive for Covid-19.

Neide started her preparation in an academy in France and is currently working in Luanda, under the technical guidance of former judoka Antonia de Fatima.

The 25-year old athlete won the African Championship in 2020.