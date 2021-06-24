Angola: Bruno Fernando Plays NBA Eastern Conference Final

22 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan basketball player Bruno Fernando is to play the NBA Eastern Conference finals after his team, the Atlanta Hawks, beat Philadelphia76 4-3 in the play-offs.

The Hawks face the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday in the first game of the Eastern conference final.

The 22-year-old power forward, who served one-game suspension on Monday, in the seventh game against Philadelphia, will be available to the coaching staff and should be called upon if he is an option.

Bruno Fernando becomes the first Angolan to play in a conference final in the NBA, after having made history as the first to play a game in the biggest basketball league in the world.

The 2.06 tall player is in his second season having registered low averages in the regular phase (1.5 pts, 0.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game) being used in 33 games of the 72 played by Atlanta's team.

The former Angola's 1º de Agosto player is expected to integrate the national team ahead of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament to take place in Lithuania.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

