Angola Record Good Performances in Barcelona

Luanda — Angola senior men's basketball team ended their preparation for the pre-Olympic qualifying tournament in Spain with 100 percent success after beating Juventude de Badalona, 75-69, on Monday.

The Angolan team continue to work until Thursday and on the following day they will leave for Lithuanian city of Kaunas to take part in the Olympic Games qualifying tournament from June 29 to July 4, in which Angola stays in group B along with Poland and Slovenia.

Angola expects to be reinforced with power forward Bruno Fernando, from the NBA's Atlanta Hawks currently in the play-off competition in the US.

The Angola men's basketball team participated, for the last time, in the Olympic Games in 2008 in China.